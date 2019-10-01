App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways helps worried son unable to contact elderly mother travelling alone

The exchange that followed next has won over the Internet and caught the attention of the Railway Ministry as well.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

The social media team of the Indian Railways is being praised high and low for its prompt response to a worried Twitter user recently. The official handle of Railway Seva stepped in to help the user get in touch with his mother who was travelling by train at the time.

In a series of tweets that were exchanged between Twitter user Sashwat and the @RailwaySeva, the latter not only responded to his query immediately but also made sure his issue is attended to by the concerned persons.

Sashwat had tweeted to Railway Seva that he was not being able to contact his elderly mother, who was travelling alone by the Ajmer-Sealdah Express on September 30. In the tweet, where Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Ministry of Railways were also tagged, the man wrote that the said train was running 12 hours late and he wanted to check if his mother was alright.

Railway Seva replied to the tweet in no time and sought more information on the passenger’s PNR and contact number.

However, Shaswat informed them that he isn’t aware of the PNR number, although he has other details. To this, the authorities said they would take up the matter and concerned officials are being reached out to.


Within moments of this exchange, Sashwat shared another Twitter post thanking the authorities for the prompt resolution.

The Ministry of Railways also tweeted the incident, stating: “Indian Railways care for its passengers.”


First Published on Oct 1, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #trends

