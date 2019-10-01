Indian Railways helps worried son unable to contact elderly mother travelling alone

The social media team of the Indian Railways is being praised high and low for its prompt response to a worried Twitter user recently. The official handle of Railway Seva stepped in to help the user get in touch with his mother who was travelling by train at the time.

In a series of tweets that were exchanged between Twitter user Sashwat and the @RailwaySeva, the latter not only responded to his query immediately but also made sure his issue is attended to by the concerned persons.



Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs.Shila Pandey. She is travelling in Ajmer-SDAH Express 12988 with starting date 28-09-2019 in Coach S5, the train is running late by 12 hours. Sir, please help me know if she is there alright.@PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia

— Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019



Kindly share PNR & contact number.

— Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) September 29, 2019

Sashwat had tweeted to Railway Seva that he was not being able to contact his elderly mother, who was travelling alone by the Ajmer-Sealdah Express on September 30. In the tweet, where Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Ministry of Railways were also tagged, the man wrote that the said train was running 12 hours late and he wanted to check if his mother was alright.Railway Seva replied to the tweet in no time and sought more information on the passenger’s PNR and contact number.However, Shaswat informed them that he isn’t aware of the PNR number, although he has other details. To this, the authorities said they would take up the matter and concerned officials are being reached out to.

Date of Boarding 29-09-2019 from PT.DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA JN Close September 29, 2019



Indian Railways care for its passengers : A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two. “अपनों को अपनों से जोड़ती भारतीय रेल” https://t.co/eAVEc9vKVC pic.twitter.com/2PTam1fgFa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 30, 2019

Rs 599 for first year

Within moments of this exchange, Sashwat shared another Twitter post thanking the authorities for the prompt resolution.The Ministry of Railways also tweeted the incident, stating: “Indian Railways care for its passengers.”