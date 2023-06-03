Indian Railways cancels 38 trains following crash of Coromandel Express

Indian Railways has cancelled or diverted 43 trains following the Odisha tragedy

Several trains have been cancelled, diverted or short-terminated following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. At least 200 people were killed and 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.

The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Following the crash, 38 trains have been cancelled by Indian Railways, while 9 others have been short-terminated or short-originated. Take a look at the full list of 43 trains that have been rescheduled following the Odisha tragedy:



The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. With the death toll from the crash currently standing at 233, it is one of the deadliest such rail accidents since the independence, data shows.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday.

According to an official, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks.

These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

(With inputs from PTI)