Indian, Pak students team up to school UK representative on British rule. Anand Mahindra tweets video

A viral video of a 1957 high school debate showing an Indian and Pakistani student team up to school an UK representative about the British empire and its exploit of India for 200 years.

The video was shared by Anand Mahindra today on Twitter where he wondered what happened to the fierce student Padmanabha Gopinath shutting down UK’s Sara Chatt when she said India was friendly towards Britain. He even asked parliamentarian and author Shashi Tharoor if he knew what happened to Gopinath.

The topic of the debate was “Prejudice” and Gopinath starts the debate with an apt definition.

“Prejudice is willful ignorance. It is dictated only by emotion. And the fear and suspicion it creates causes more harm than I can think of.”

He also said that when history began some 3000 years before the signing of the Magna Carta (what Englishmen believed to be the start of history) in the river valleys of the Indus, “savage Anglo Saxons were still running around dressed in skins”.

On whether India was friendly with Britain, Gopinath said that the credit of which lies entirely with Indians and not the British.

He schooled her about the Sarawak rainforest and the Empire's exploits there and said that no one wishes for it and that the British themselves put these wishes in their mouths.

NASA captures a stunning formation resembling the face of a bear on Mars The Pakistani student too joins in after a point saying that British looted vast amounts of wealth from India to build what was the glorious British empire. He added that they didn’t do much for India in return. The UK representative giggles and says “What is material wealth?” much to chagrin of the Gopinath and the Pakistani student. Gopinath continues by saying that without this same material wealth, all from India, the British empire wouldn’t have lasted a single day. And in return Britain offered us a “vaguely nebulous way democratic way of life”, he said. He said that India had an ingrained sense of democracy a long time ago with village councils or gram panchayats being a part of society 3500 years before the birth of Jesus Christ. Mahindra tweeted with the video: “This was going around furiously on social media yesterday. Wonderful to see someone so vigorously champion the cause of India back in ‘57! Shashi Tharoor. I’m sure you have seen this and perhaps know what became of Mr. Gopinath.” The debate had participants from India, Pakistan, UK and the Philippines.

Moneycontrol News