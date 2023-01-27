Indian, Pak students team up to school UK representative on British rule. Anand Mahindra tweets video

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.2 million strong Twitter family.

A viral video of a 1957 high school debate showing an Indian and Pakistani student team up to school an UK representative about the British empire and its exploit of India for 200 years.

The video was shared by Anand Mahindra today on Twitter where he wondered what happened to the fierce student Padmanabha Gopinath shutting down UK’s Sara Chatt when she said India was friendly towards Britain. He even asked parliamentarian and author Shashi Tharoor if he knew what happened to Gopinath.

The topic of the debate was “Prejudice” and Gopinath starts the debate with an apt definition.

“Prejudice is willful ignorance. It is dictated only by emotion. And the fear and suspicion it creates causes more harm than I can think of.”