Indian-origin US doctor shreds to pieces Trump’s response against COVID-19 on live TV

American news channel Fox News was in for a shock when an Indian-origin doctor, Rishi Desai, slammed President Donald Trump's response to COVID-19.

The interview was aired on April 1 and has gone 'viral' on social media since then.

Desai is currently serving as Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis is a former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a US federal agency responsible for responding first on matters related to public health in the US.

The presenter, Martha MacCallum, was asking Desai about why is there a need for a country-wide shutdown. Desai explained about how the US response was scattered.

“The problem right now is that it's all voluntary. Some states are doing it other states are not, more and more states are doing it but it's all voluntary and as long as it continues to be voluntary not mandated we're gonna continue to see the cases rise that's what people mean by flatten the curves,” said Desai.

But things got serious when MacCallum asked Desai about his call for massive large-scale testing.

“They should have been working on it for months so the fact is we knew about this from the WHO, when? December 31st, 2019. So last year we knew about this we knew coronavirus was coming we knew it as a respiratory disease we knew it is a person-to-person disease.

Here’s the whole interview:

He added, “Why is it that it's this week that the FDA finally approved this kind of new Abbott lab testing which by the way is one test at a time. It's a great test but it is one test at a time. It's different than the labs that are doing mass testing right so this is a wonderful test don't get me wrong but it's one test for 15 minutes that's wonderful but it's not the same volume that you really need.”

Desai pointed out how the response was nothing less than weak and compared it with the steps taken by South Korea that engaged in large scale testing to contain the spread.

“We needed this months ago. You look at South Korea. South Korea and the US had their first official confirmed case on the same date - January 19th. Look at what South Korea did and what we did. Their population is one-sixth of ours look at the cases they have. Look at the mortality rate they have it's a trifle compared to what we're dealing with right now because we've had a very weak response and they had a really strong response.”

While several praised Desai about his criticism of the US response against COVID-19, many others pointed at the presenter Martha MacCallum over her silence after Desai’s response.



The US has over 2,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with as many as 5,138 deaths as per data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Billionaire Bill Gates lent his support recently about a ‘consistent lockdown’ in an op-ed published on The Washington Post. He is one of the prominent vocal critics of the US government’s response and has called it a recipe for disaster.

The Trump-led government is still weighing options on a country-wide shutdown even as the states are issuing stay-at-home orders in a fragmented manner.