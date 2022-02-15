Indian-origin tech mogul shares how he became a billionaire at 17

Evan Luthra claims he made his fortune by creating apps and websites and selling them for a profit. (Image credit: @evanluthra/Twitter)

At 27, Delhi's Evan Singh Luthra has built and invested in over 300 companies. He is now set to become a billionaire by the time he hits 30.

The tech mogul, who became a millionaire at 17 after teaching himself how to code from YouTube, splashes his cash on yacht parties, luxury properties and even plans to buy his own helicopter just for the thrill of it.

Currently, Luthra splits his time among India, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and St Kitts and Nevis, and makes most of his earnings come from trading cryptocurrency as the founder of StartupStudio.online.

He also recently bought £2.2 million worth of NFTs for the “flex” – calling the digital art the “new Rolex” for wealthy people, reported the New York Post.

But, amongst the glitz and glamor of his new lifestyle, Luthra said he had to work his way to the top – emerging from “humble beginnings” as he learned how to code.

“I was bitten by the ‘digital bug’ aged around 12 when I started playing around on the computers in my dad’s call center in India," he told the New York publication.

“I bought 200 computers and I really pushed the machines to the limits by building microcomputers, really hitting the processor hard and trying new programs. I started taking them apart to learn how they worked then I began looking into code.”

The tech-mogul claims he made his fortune by creating apps and websites and selling them for a profit. And by the age of 15, millions of people were using the apps that he had created.

As he began to gain a global audience, Luthra received a call by the late CEO of Apple, Steve Jobs, for some advice on Apple’s app store.

“I was starstruck. I was a boy from India and didn’t have that much experience at the time and here I was, talking to Steve Jobs," Luthra said.

“He had a group call with all the early developers and asked us for feedback and what we actually thought about the app store. He also shared some advice with us for our own businesses.”

Two years later, Luthra joined the big leagues as he sold his company – which had developed over 30 apps – for several millions.

He was just 17 years old at the time.

“A lot of people doubted me and said I wouldn’t do well but when my company sold for seven figures, I got my revenge," the tech mogul said.