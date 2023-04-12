 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin Muslim couple, kids 'shooed away' from tasting free Ramzan snacks, Singapore supermarket apologises

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Singapore's FairPrice shop said it is aware of the post on social media, adding that it has engaged the couple 'to address their concerns' and has closed the matter 'amicably'.

Jahabar Shalih and wife Farah Nadya said a male employee at the Singapore supermarket "shooed" them away from the snack stand. (Image credit: Farah.NF/Facebook)

A leading supermarket in Singapore has apologised after stopping an Indian-origin Muslim couple from tasting its complimentary snacks provided during Ramzan by saying that those were only for Malays, according to a media report.

Jahabar Shalih, 36, and his wife Farah Nadya, 35, said a male employee at the supermarket run by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on April 9 "shooed" them away from the snack stand when they were doing their usual grocery shopping with their two young children, Channel News Asia reported on Monday.

While Jahabar is Indian, his wife Farah is Indian-Malay.

Farah had on Sunday recounted the "distasteful" encounter in a Facebook post, which has garnered more than 500 reactions.