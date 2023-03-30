 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin man kills Canadian after vaping argument outside Starbucks

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

An Indian origin man has been charged in the murder of a Canadian national (Representational image)

A 32-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Canadian in Vancouver, according to a media report.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Paul Schmidt near a Vancouver coffee shop on Sunday evening, CBC News reported.

The 37-year-old victim's wife and toddler daughter were close by when Gosal "senselessly" killed him outside a Starbucks outlet following a "brief altercation", police said.

"Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other," a police statement said.