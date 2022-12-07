Indian-origin investor, 27, says he lost $2 million in FTX crash

Evan Singh Luthra, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, is among those who have lost their money after the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX last month. Luthra said he lost more than $2 million after FTX went bankrupt.

“SBF (Sam Bankman-Fried) is rubbing it in on us,” Evan Luthra, 27, told the New York Post. He first invested crypto with FTX in 2020.

“(Bankman-Fried) knows what he did is a crime. He is rubbing it in and, through the media narrative he’s spinning, trying to pin it as a mistake. I have no doubt that he knew what was going on. He should be in jail.”

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November and Sam Bankman-Fried, its founder, stepped down as chief executive on November 11, after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

Bankman-Fried, 30, lost his billionaire status overnight as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 per cent to $991.5 million in a single day.

Last week, he attempted to distance himself from suggestions of fraud in his first public appearance since his company's collapse stunned investors and left creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE