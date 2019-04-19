App
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian-origin girl, 9, becomes millionaire after winning jackpot in Dubai lottery

The girl also won a McLaren Coupe in Series 1513 when she was 3 years old.

Picture for representation (Image: Pixabay)
Six years after winning a luxury car in a lottery, destiny’s child Eliza M, won $1-million (worth around Rs 6.9 crore) jackpot in Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire promotion. The Indian-origin girl from Dubai, now 9 years old, won herself the amount on Tuesday, reported Khaleej Times.

The draw took place at Concourse B, Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, where the name of the event’s 298th $1-million winner – Eliza -- was announced. When she was 3 years old she won a McLaren Coupe in Series 1513 with ticket number 1867.

The grade school student won the jackpot amount with ticket number 0333. Her father, originally a Mumbai resident, has been residing in Dubai for the past 19 years.

Identifying himself as M, he said that he has been a regular participant at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion for the past 15 years.

Considering nine to be his lucky number, M decided to buy ticket number 0333 online in his daughter Eliza’s name. The girl, who is no newcomer to winning Dubai Duty Free promotions, is the 140th Indian to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since it began two decades ago in 1999.

Speaking to media on what he plans to do with the money, M said: “I have been buying tickets for the $1-million promotion since Series 43, and in fact, I have kept that ticket all this time. I never missed buying a ticket for every series including the Double and Multi-Millionaire Promotions.”
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Dubai #Dubai Duty Free #jackpot #lottery

