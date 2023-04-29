 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin ex-CEO of Silicon Valley start-up founder pleads guilty of fraud

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

A 47-year-old Indian-origin former CEO of a Silicon Valley technology company pleaded guilty to securities fraud for overstating revenue to investors, according to the Attorney's Office in the US state of California.

Manish Lachwani, the former CEO and founder of a tech start-up, HeadSpin, pleaded guilty in San Francisco federal court on Thursday to two counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud charges for his scheme to dupe potential investors into supporting his company, according to a press release by the US Attorney's Office.

Lachwani was arrested in August 2021 and charged with defrauding investors to the tune of $80 million by overstating the start-up's revenue and other key financial metrics.

He founded HeadSpin in 2015 and served as its Chief Executive Officer until May 2020. The company provided clients with software tools and access to devices to test mobile applications, the press release said.