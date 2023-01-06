Indian-origin doctor saves passenger’s life on Air India flight – twice

Dr Vishwaraj Vemala saved a passenger's life on an Air India flight (Image credit: University Hospitals Birmingham)

An Indian-origin doctor has described how he battled for five hours to save the life of a passenger on a flight from UK to India. Birmingham-based liver specialist Dr Vishwaraj Vemala was on an Air India flight when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest and collapsed in the aisle of the plane.

Dr Vemala, a consultant hepatologist at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, stepped up when crew began asking for a doctor on board to help.

He attended to the 43-year-old passenger who at the time did not have a pulse and was not breathing. It took Dr Vemala over an hour to resuscitate him.

“During this time, I asked the cabin crew on board if they had any medication,” he said, according to a post from University Hospitals Birmingham. “Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support.”

“Apart from oxygen and an automated external defibrillator, there was no other equipment on board to monitor how he was doing,” the doctor said. By asking other passengers, he was able to collect a heart-rate monitor, blood pressure machine, pulse oximeter and glucose meter.

But while the patient was talking to Vemala after regaining consciousness, he suffered another cardiac arrest. It took longer than an hour to resuscitate him a second time.

“In total, he was without a good pulse or decent blood pressure for nearly two hours of the flight, alongside the cabin crew, we were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total,” Vemala said, describing the ordeal as “extremely scary” and “emotional.”

The Air India crew obtained permission to make an emergency landing in Mumbai so the patient could be hospitalised.

“By the time we landed the passenger had been resuscitated and was able to speak with me. Nevertheless, I insisted he go to a hospital to be checked over,” Vemala said.

The doctor has received an outpouring of praise for his service, with scores of social media users thanking him for saving a life.