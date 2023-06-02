Indian-origin businessman offers luxury plane travel for Rs 11 lakh per hour

At the rear of the main cabin lies a bedroom featuring a spacious king-size bed. (Image: fivehotelsandresorts/Instagram)

Five Hotels & Resorts, renowned for its vibrant party atmosphere, is set to launch its very own private jet, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience from the moment travellers embark on their journey to Dubai. The company was founded in 2017 by Kabir Mulchandani.

Unlike the conventional corporate jets often associated with hushed conversations and business meetings, Five Hotels & Resorts has designed a jet for exuberant celebrations and non-stop revelry. Its cabin is adorned with LED lights. At the rear of the main cabin lies a bedroom featuring a spacious king-size bed, complete with a unique "gust belt" to ensure passenger safety.

Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Founder of Five Global Holdings, which personally owns the jet, explains the brand's new direction: "We've started thinking of ourselves as an entertainment company."



While a select few hotels possess their own aircraft, these are primarily used for logistical purposes rather than extravagant festivities. African safari operators utilize small planes to reach remote destinations, and some Maldivian resorts operate planes to transport guests to outlying islands. Aurora Anguilla owns a jet for quick transfers between South Florida, New York City, and its namesake island.

Although luxury hotel brands like Aman and Four Seasons have offered private jet excursions, these are typically multi-week trips arranged through third-party operators.

The Fly FIVE private jet experience comes with a price tag of approximately $13,000 to $14,000 (Rs 11-12 lakh) per hour of flight time, excluding additional relocation costs. A round trip between London and Dubai would amount to approximately $195,000, which, when divided among a full flight, is comparable to the cost of a first-class ticket on Emirates Airlines.

Dominique Bousquet, team manager at private-jet charter firm Welojets, praises the competitive pricing, saying, "For the type of aircraft, considering that it has a VIP arrangement inside, I'd say it's a very good price."