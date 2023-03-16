Indian-origin man accused of raping Korean women after luring them with fake job ad

Balesh Dhankhar, a prominent member of the Indian community in Sydney, has been accused of drugging and raping five women after luring them with a fake job ad. According to the Daily Mail, Dhankhar displayed a particular interest in Korean women and targeted them with a job ad for Korean to English translation work.

He had a “very specific modus operandi” – Dhankhar would lure the women to Sydney’s Hilton Hotel bar, up the road from his apartment, spike their drink with rohypnol or sleep medication and rape them in his apartment. He also filmed himself raping the women using his mobile phone or an alarm clock with a hidden camera he got on eBay.

Balesh Dhankhar is on trial for 13 counts of rape allegedly committed between January and October 2018, 17 intimate recordings without consent, 6 counts of using intoxicating substances to commit indictable offence, and assault with an act of indecency.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has spent the last four years trying – unsuccessfully – to have his name suppressed.

Police recovered 47 videos of Dhankhar having sex with Korean women in his laptop. In many of the videos, the women were unconscious and unresponsive. In others, the sex was consensual but the women were not aware they were being secretly recorded. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the court heard that Dhankhar met one Korean woman in October 2018 for a fake job interview. The woman said that Dhankhar told her he was interested in her, but she told him she was not.

After that, he took the woman to his apartment and offered her a glass of wine. She felt dizzy after drinking the wine and went to the bathroom to text her location to a friend. "Sister, I feel very intoxicated however slightly different kind of intoxication," she said in her message. ""And I am worried myself. Keeps trying to kiss me… I am f---ed up." Another woman said she had ice cream and a glass of wine at Dhankhar's apartment in September 2018. She remembered a condom wrapper, feeling dizzy and in pain. The woman went to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital two days later and reported him to the police. Prosecutors allegedly found two videos of Dhankhar having sex with the woman while she was unresponsive and making "distressed sounds". At the time he was committing these rapes, Dhankhar was a 'lead data visualisation consultant' for Sydney Trains. He was hired by the ABC and Pfizer while out on bail. The trial in the case is currently underway.

Moneycontrol News