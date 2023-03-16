 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin man accused of raping Korean women after luring them with fake job ad

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Balesh Dhankhar, a prominent member of the Indian community in Sydney, has been accused of drugging and raping five women after luring them with a fake job ad.

Balesh Dhankhar, a prominent member of the Indian community in Sydney, has been accused of drugging and raping five women after luring them with a fake job ad. According to the Daily Mail, Dhankhar displayed a particular interest in Korean women and targeted them with a job ad for Korean to English translation work.

He had a “very specific modus operandi” – Dhankhar would lure the women to Sydney’s Hilton Hotel bar, up the road from his apartment, spike their drink with rohypnol or sleep medication and rape them in his apartment. He also filmed himself raping the women using his mobile phone or an alarm clock with a hidden camera he got on eBay.

Balesh Dhankhar is on trial for 13 counts of rape allegedly committed between January and October 2018, 17 intimate recordings without consent, 6 counts of using intoxicating substances to commit indictable offence, and assault with an act of indecency.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has spent the last four years trying – unsuccessfully – to have his name suppressed.