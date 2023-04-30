Indian-origin Apple employee jailed for stealing Rs 138 crore, ordered to return Rs 155 crore

An Indian-origin former Apple employee has been sentenced to three years in jail and ordered to pay back $19 million (about Rs 155 crore) after defrauding the tech giant of $17 million (about Rs 138 crore). Dhirendra Prasad pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud Apple and related tax crimes in November 2022.

He has also been ordered to pay Rs 15 crore for tax evasion. The 55-year-old has also been ordered to forfeit more than Rs 44 crore worth of assets and pay an additional Rs 65 crore in cash.

Prasad, who was employed by the iPhone maker between 2008 and 2018, was a buyer in Apple’s global service supply chain, purchasing parts and services from vendors, The Verge reported. In his plea, he admitted to siphoning money from his employer by accepting bribes, stealing parts, inflating invoices, and charging Apple for goods that were never delivered.

The 55-year-old also did not pay tax on the money he made from defrauding the tech giant. He was helped by the owners of two vendor companies, who have been charged in separate cases, the publication reported.