 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar only woman M&A boss on Wall Street: 10 points about the JP Morgan Chase executive

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

With the key JPMorgan post, Anu Aiyengar becomes the only woman executive leading the franchise at a major Wall Street bank.

Born in India, Anu Aiyengar moved to the United States as a teenager.

Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar, 52, was on Thursday appointed as the sole head JPMorgan’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise. The key appointment, which comes after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down from the role, makes her the only woman executive leading the franchise at a major Wall Street bank.

Here are 10 things to know about Anu Aiyengar:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anu Aiyengar #JPMorgan
first published: Jan 13, 2023 10:33 am