Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar only woman M&A boss on Wall Street: 10 points about the JP Morgan Chase executive

Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar, 52, was on Thursday appointed as the sole head JPMorgan’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise. The key appointment, which comes after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down from the role, makes her the only woman executive leading the franchise at a major Wall Street bank.
Here are 10 things to know about Anu Aiyengar:
- Aiyengar is a JPMorgan veteran who has spent over 20 years at the bank. She was co-heading the company’s M&A franchise since 2020, alongside Dirk Albersmeier who stepped down. She has played a key role in some of the biggest deals on Wall Street.
- She was named in the Forbes annual 50 Over 50: Money list of 200 entrepreneurs, investors, creators and entertainers in 2022.
- She became the co-head of JPMorgan’s M&A franchise at the age of 50, becoming the only woman and person of colour to hold that post.
- In her career, Aiyengar has advised on several large deals, including Burger King's acquisition of Tim Horton Inc, news agency Reuters reported.
- Before joining JPMorgan in 1999, she spent four years at American Express, between 1993 and 1997.
- Born in India, she moved to the United States as a teenager. She graduated from Smith College of liberal arts in Massachusetts with an undergraduate degree in Economics and Computer Science. She has an MBA degree from Vanderbilt University, Tennessee.
- She serves on the boards of several organisations, including Smith College. She is also on the board of Dress For Success, a non-profit that helps women with professional attire.
- Aiyendar has spoken about how she faced discriminatory comments while trying for a job on Wall Street. In the 90s, she had gone for an interview for the role of a mergers and acquisitions banker at a major Wall Street firm.
- “You have three strikes against you,” Aiyengar recalled the interviewer telling her, according to Reuters. “How can I hire you? You are the wrong gender, wrong colour and wrong country,” she was reportedly told.
- According to Forces, Aiyengar has advised both clients from the US and outside on over $500 billion worth of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions.