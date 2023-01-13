Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar only woman M&A boss on Wall Street: 10 points about the JP Morgan Chase executive

Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar, 52, was on Thursday appointed as the sole head JPMorgan’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise. The key appointment, which comes after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down from the role, makes her the only woman executive leading the franchise at a major Wall Street bank.

Here are 10 things to know about Anu Aiyengar:



Aiyengar is a JPMorgan veteran who has spent over 20 years at the bank. She was co-heading the company’s M&A franchise since 2020, alongside Dirk Albersmeier who stepped down. She has played a key role in some of the biggest deals on Wall Street.



She was named in the Forbes annual 50 Over 50: Money list of 200 entrepreneurs, investors, creators and entertainers in 2022.



She became the co-head of JPMorgan’s M&A franchise at the age of 50, becoming the only woman and person of colour to hold that post.



In her career, Aiyengar has advised on several large deals, including Burger King's acquisition of Tim Horton Inc, news agency Reuters reported.



Before joining JPMorgan in 1999, she spent four years at American Express, between 1993 and 1997.



Born in India, she moved to the United States as a teenager. She graduated from Smith College of liberal arts in Massachusetts with an undergraduate degree in Economics and Computer Science. She has an MBA degree from Vanderbilt University, Tennessee.



She serves on the boards of several organisations, including Smith College. She is also on the board of Dress For Success, a non-profit that helps women with professional attire.



Aiyendar has spoken about how she faced discriminatory comments while trying for a job on Wall Street. In the 90s, she had gone for an interview for the role of a mergers and acquisitions banker at a major Wall Street firm.



“You have three strikes against you,” Aiyengar recalled the interviewer telling her, according to Reuters. “How can I hire you? You are the wrong gender, wrong colour and wrong country,” she was reportedly told.



According to Forces, Aiyengar has advised both clients from the US and outside on over $500 billion worth of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions.