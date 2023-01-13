Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar only woman M&A boss on Wall Street: 10 points about the JP Morgan Chase executive

Born in India, Anu Aiyengar moved to the United States as a teenager.

Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar, 52, was on Thursday appointed as the sole head JPMorgan’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise. The key appointment, which comes after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down from the role, makes her the only woman executive leading the franchise at a major Wall Street bank.