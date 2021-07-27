MARKET NEWS

'Indian' only when you win a medal, otherwise 'Chinese' or 'chinky', says Ankita Konwar

Recently, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter, won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. Chanu, who hails from Manipur, had lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in the clean and jerk category.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Ankita Konwar (Image: Twitter)


Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar recently took to social media to call out the hypocrisy in people celebrating Mirabai Chanu's victory at Tokyo 2020. Konwar pointed out that people are now celebrating a northeasterner’s victory when they represent India and win medals, but otherwise subject them to racism and harassment.

The 29-year-old wrote on her Instagram and Twitter about 'India being not just infected with casteism but racism as well.  She pointed out that the people hailing from the northeast are almost always subjected to racist comments like 'chinky', 'Chinese, 'Nepali' and now 'corona'. But as soon as someone wins a medal in the Olympics they become 'Indian'.

Her victory was collectively celebrated by the entire nation and now Chanu stands a chance to win gold as the gold medal winner Hou Zhihui is being tested by the anti-doping authorities.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Mirabai Chanu #Racism against North East #Tokyo 2020
first published: Jul 27, 2021 06:28 pm

