'Indian' only when you win a medal, otherwise 'Chinese' or 'chinky', says Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar (Image: Twitter)

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar recently took to social media to call out the hypocrisy in people celebrating Mirabai Chanu's victory at Tokyo 2020. Konwar pointed out that people are now celebrating a northeasterner’s victory when they represent India and win medals, but otherwise subject them to racism and harassment.



If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.

Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.

India is not just infested with casteism but racism too.

Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites

— Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

The 29-year-old wrote on her Instagram and Twitter about 'India being not just infected with casteism but racism as well. She pointed out that the people hailing from the northeast are almost always subjected to racist comments like 'chinky', 'Chinese, 'Nepali' and now 'corona'. But as soon as someone wins a medal in the Olympics they become 'Indian'.

Recently, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter, won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. Chanu, who hails from Manipur, had lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in the clean and jerk category.