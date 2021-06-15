MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Indian mother's reaction to daughter buying Rs 35,000 Gucci belt leaves netizens in splits

Chabi Gupta posted this video in which she tells her mom, Anita Gupta, about a Rs 35,000 Gucci belt she recently purchased.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
Indian mom's reaction on daughter's Gucci belt goes viral. Image source: Instagram

Indian mom's reaction on daughter's Gucci belt goes viral. Image source: Instagram


A recent video showcasing a mother’s reaction on finding out that her daughter purchased a Gucci waist belt for Rs 35,000 is going viral on social media.

Chabi Gupta posted this video in which she tells her mom, Anita Gupta, about a Gucci belt she recently purchased.

The short viral clip is a little over a minute long and begins with the mother inspecting the red and green belt that her daughter bought. She instantly compares it to the uniform belt worn by students of Delhi Public School in Ranchi.

Shocked by the price of the product, she says it could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school uniform belt.

Close

Related stories

Since being shared on June 13, the video has garnered over 2 million views with several commenting that it could not be more relatable.

"My mom said the same thing when I started showing her this video, before your mom said DPS," wrote one user. "Tbh, she didn’t say anything wrong." wrote another.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gucci belt #Instagram
first published: Jun 15, 2021 06:00 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.