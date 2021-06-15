Indian mother's reaction to daughter buying Rs 35,000 Gucci belt leaves netizens in splits

Indian mom's reaction on daughter's Gucci belt goes viral. Image source: Instagram

A recent video showcasing a mother’s reaction on finding out that her daughter purchased a Gucci waist belt for Rs 35,000 is going viral on social media.

Chabi Gupta posted this video in which she tells her mom, Anita Gupta, about a Gucci belt she recently purchased.

The short viral clip is a little over a minute long and begins with the mother inspecting the red and green belt that her daughter bought. She instantly compares it to the uniform belt worn by students of Delhi Public School in Ranchi.

Shocked by the price of the product, she says it could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school uniform belt.

Since being shared on June 13, the video has garnered over 2 million views with several commenting that it could not be more relatable.

"My mom said the same thing when I started showing her this video, before your mom said DPS," wrote one user. "Tbh, she didn’t say anything wrong." wrote another.