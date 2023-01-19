 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Indian man laid off 'after working for over 21 years at Microsoft'

Edited by : Sanya Jain
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

An Indian man who was laid off from Microsoft – where he had worked for over two decades – has said that news of the elimination hit him and his family hard.

Microsoft has announced it will lay off 5% of its workforce (Image: Reuters)

An Indian man who was laid off from Microsoft – where he had worked for over two decades – has said that news of the elimination hit him and his family hard, but he felt deep gratitude towards the company for the opportunities it gave him.

Microsoft on January 18 said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs, almost 5 percent of the global workforce, as it braces for a potential recession.

Among those who lost their jobs is Prashant Kamani, who started his career with Microsoft and worked with the company in various capacities over the course of 21 years.

Kamani graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College and a Master’s in Computer Science from Savitribai Phule Pune University. His first job after college was with Microsoft, for which he relocated to the US.

All in all, he stayed with Microsoft for over two decades, the majority of his career – aside from a relatively brief stint at Amazon, according to his LinkedIn profile. Seattle-based Kamani started his career as a software design engineer in 1999 before becoming a team lead at Microsoft and, eventually, a software engineering manager. He then spent two years at Amazon before re-joining Microsoft as Principal Software Development Manager.

“Today I was informed that my position at Microsoft has been eliminated,” Kamani wrote in a LinkedIn post on January 19 – a day after the software giant announced upcoming layoffs.