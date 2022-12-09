Indian man laid off by Meta says yet to inform parents: 'have to fake it, painful'

Arpan Tiwari was an HR professional at Meta.

For Arpan Tiwari, a Diwali trip home from Singapore turned out to be a nightmarish experience as this was when he was laid off from his job at Meta in Singapore. The human resource (HR) professional is among the thousands of people who were laid off by the social media giant in its global job cuts last month.

Tiwari is yet to inform is parents about his job loss.

“I don’t want to tell them because they will feel bad, maybe more stressed at this age,” he told Moneycontrol.

“Maybe once I figure out a new job, I’ll tell them. But again, seeing their faces every day, having a conversation with them, you have to just fake it. That’s the most painful part.”

Tiwari said he did not get any clarity from Meta on what basis he was fired. “They just gave a statement saying that these are the things we took into consideration; the tenure, the performance, etc. But I know a lot of people who were overachieving their targets,” he said.

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, sacked over 11,000 employees. The laid off employees made up 13 per cent of the company’s workforce.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced a slew of cost-cutting measures in an effort “to become a leaner and more efficient company.” He also announced an extension on the hiring freeze that Meta had earlier imposed.

Thousands of people across the world have lost their jobs as global technology giants are on a layoff spree.