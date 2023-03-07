Indian man completes 'World's Toughest Marathon'. He ran 350 km in 102 hours

Sukant Singh Suki, 33, recently ran 350 kilometres in 102 hours and 27 minutes to complete the toughest marathon in the world -- Delirious West, Australia. It took place between February 8 to February 12.

"This was one of the toughest marathons in the world," Suki said in a video uploaded on YouTube which shows him heroically finishing the marathon. People standing at the finish line can be heard cheering for the man. "It is a mind game, at times you give up," the man said. "The biggest challenge for me was 4 nights without sleep, your brain stops working. I remember I was struggling so badly on days 2, 3, and 4. But the volunteers present at the event, helped me to complete this challenge."

Suki, who has been living in Australia since 2016, said that he had attempted the marathon in 2020 but was disqualified at 204 km. He went on to train a lot over the last six months. "I was one of the last four persons to finish the challenge, but I managed to finish it."

Moneycontrol News