Indian investment banker gets elite US ‘Einstein visa’ for crossword skill. What is EB-1 visa?

Mangesh Ghogre quit his job at Nomura India. (Image credit: @mangeshghogre/Twitter)

Mangesh Ghogre, an investment banker who is well-known for his crossword construction skill, recently quit his top job at Nomura India and moved to the United States on the elite EB-1 visa, the Economic Times reported. The visa category is popularly called the “Einstein Visa” because it is reserved for people with an extraordinary ability in their fields.

Ghogre has developed crosswords for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. He became the first India-based crossword constructor for the Los Angeles Times in 2010. Two years later, in 2012, he became the first Indian to judge The New York Times crossword puzzle tournament.

In October 2019, Mangesh Ghogre developed a Mahatma Gandhi-themed crossword for The New York Times to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

What is EB-1 visa or “Einstein Visa”?

EB-1 visa is an employment-based immigrant visa in which the preference is reserved for persons of extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics; outstanding professors or researchers; and multinational executives and managers.

The applicants must belong to one of the three categories for eligibility: extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, certain multinational manager or executive.

Former US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump got a US citizenship on an EB-1 visa.

In order to demonstrate, you have sustained national or international acclaim and that your achievements have been recognised in your field of expertise, you must either include evidence of a one-time achievement (such as Pulitzer, Oscar, Olympic Medal) or three of the 10 listed criteria in the USCIS Policy Manual.

Labour Certification Required? No.

Spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 may be eligible to apply for admission to the United States in E-14 or E-15 immigrant status, respectively.