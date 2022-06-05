Indian expat finds Rs 2 crore in Dubai building elevator, hands it over to police

An Indian expat in Dubai found Dh1 million (about Rs 2.1 crore) in cash in his building's elevator and handed it over to the police. Impressed with his honesty, the police have awarded him with a certificate of appreciation.

Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood had found the money in his building in Al Barsha, the police said.

Commenting on the incident, Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said Mahmood had handed over the money at his station. “His morals represent the noble values of our society that we are very proud of,” the officer said.

Shafi awarded Mahmood with a certificate of appreciation and stressed on the importance of collaboration between the community and the police.

According to the police, Mahmood said that receiving the certificate gave him “great pride and joy”.

The Dubai Police routinely honours citizens who hand over lost cash or valuables. There have been multiple such incidents this year, Khaleej Times reported.

Meanwhile, another Indian expat also came across a lot of money recently, but in this instance he got to keep it.

Ahamed Rafeeque won about Rs 5 lakh when three of his five lottery tickets each matched four out of seven digits during Emirates Draw’s latest live stream show, Khaleej Times reported.

“I was very excited when I found out that I had won Dh7,777 three times, and also Dh77 and Dh7 one time each. Thank you Emirates Draw for this great opportunity. I’m going to keep participating, and I hope that I’ll win again in the future,” the publication quoted Rafeeque as saying.