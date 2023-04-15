 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian employees share worst cost-cutting measures taken by their companies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Disgruntled employees recently revealed the worst cost-cutting measures taken by their companies on Grapevine, an anonymous app for Indian professionals.

Getting rid of coffee was among the most common cost-cutting measure taken by companies (Representational image)

Google cut back on free fitness classes for its employees. Twitter reduced office space while Goldman Sachs got rid of its fancy, in-office coffee station. These are just some of the ways in which companies are cutting costs to weather the economic downturn. But it’s not just bigwigs like Google and Twitter that have taken steps to reduce spending – several organisations closer home have also cut back on employee perks.

Disgruntled employees recently revealed the worst cost-cutting measures taken by their companies on Grapevine, an app where users can share workplace experiences anonymously.

The discussion around companies and their cost-cutting measures started when one Grapevine user asked “What’s the chindiest (most miserly) cost cutting measure your company has taken?”
The user kicked off the discussion by revealing that marketing company MoEngage was asking its employees not to attend the firm’s flagship event in Bengaluru to “save money on the number of plates served during lunch and the amount of beer bottles served.”

Surprised? That’s not even the worst of it. The post received dozens of responses from Indian professionals who revealed the funniest ways in which their employers went about penny-pinching.

One person, who claims to work for Amazon India, revealed that individual dustbins provided to all employees were replaced by one big dustbin that everyone on the floor was expected to use.