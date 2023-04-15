Indian employees share worst cost-cutting measures taken by their companies

Google cut back on free fitness classes for its employees. Twitter reduced office space while Goldman Sachs got rid of its fancy, in-office coffee station. These are just some of the ways in which companies are cutting costs to weather the economic downturn. But it’s not just bigwigs like Google and Twitter that have taken steps to reduce spending – several organisations closer home have also cut back on employee perks.

Disgruntled employees recently revealed the worst cost-cutting measures taken by their companies on Grapevine, an app where users can share workplace experiences anonymously.

The discussion around companies and their cost-cutting measures started when one Grapevine user asked “What’s the chindiest (most miserly) cost cutting measure your company has taken?”

The user kicked off the discussion by revealing that marketing company MoEngage was asking its employees not to attend the firm’s flagship event in Bengaluru to “save money on the number of plates served during lunch and the amount of beer bottles served.”

Surprised? That’s not even the worst of it. The post received dozens of responses from Indian professionals who revealed the funniest ways in which their employers went about penny-pinching.

One person, who claims to work for Amazon India, revealed that individual dustbins provided to all employees were replaced by one big dustbin that everyone on the floor was expected to use.

Another person said they worked for a fitness startup in Pune that gave nothing to employees on Diwali – “not even a box of sweets.” The absence of Diwali gifts was a recurring theme in the responses as several other users said their companies completely skipped out of Diwali gifts or bonuses. Some even went a step further and said their organisation collected money from employees for celebrating Diwali or other festivals. One disgruntled user had a long list of complaints against their previous employer. They said they were forced to pay Rs 2,500 as fine for losing a cheap Dell mouse they had received 7.5 years ago when they joined the organisation. Another employee said their firm had begun diluting handwash in loos with water. “The company replaced Oreos with 50-50 Maska Chaska,” wrote one employee who did not reveal the name of their company, while another said, “No more tissues in the loos. Use handkerchief.”

Moneycontrol News