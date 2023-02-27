Indian diplomat slams Air India business class lounge at US airport, tags Ratan Tata

An Indian diplomat on Monday complained about the facilities at the airline’s business class lounge at the John F Kennedy airport in New York, terming it a “pathetic state of affairs”.

Dr KJ Srinivasa, Indian envoy to Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda Kitts & Nevis & Anguilla, alleged that the Air India business class lounge at JFK airport had “empty” food containers, disposable plates and cutlery and “unresponsive” staff.

“Pathetic state of affairs at @airindiain business class lounge @JFKairport. Empty food containers, bad food, disposable plates/cutlery, unresponsive staff. @TataCompanies can splurge billions on buying new aircraft why not pay some attention to revamping existing lounge,” Dr Srivastava tweeted, sharing two photos of the food counters at the lounge.

He even tagged Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons that owns Air India.

The photos shared by the diplomat, however, showed food trays with cut vegetables, few dishes, cup noodles, ketchup sachets and beer cans.

Moneycontrol News