Indian dad's demo walk before heading to Chennai railway station has over 2 million views

The viral clip has over 2.1 million views on Instagram. (Image: screengrab from video @manjukalanidhi/Instagram)

In a viral video shared on Instagram, a journalist captured a hilarious moment of her 76-year-old father preparing for a journey with his wife. The video shows the elderly man, strapped with a bag on his back, a briefcase and a trolley, walking in his balcony to practice the meanders at the Chennai railway station. The clip garnered an astounding 2.1 million views within a week on being shared.

Manju Latha Kalanidhi, sharing her father’s video full of determination, wrote: “My 76-year-old dad doing a trial walk at home before leaving for his trip to see if he can walk the Chennai railway station with my mom without having to hire a coolie #SeniorCitizenSpunk. Rockstar dad.”

This display of resilience in the elderly resonated with thousands of viewers, who were impressed at the man still trying to do everything independently even at this age.

Comments populated the viral clip.



“Cutest reel I've seen today,” one user wrote. “Hiring a coolie n walk along, keeping a tab on him is so difficult, can totally get why he is doing this trial walks more power to him,” another user wrote.

“Hi, he is Dad. Dad has life skills. Dad uses said skills. Dad is going places. Be like dad,” joked one user. “That's what a strong, independent and smart man looks like,” another comment read.

One user expressed their concern. “No no please don’t let him. No matter what he says, he’s so frail and stations are always crowded, what with people running around in a rush. How can he manage so much? His well-being and safety is more important than the payment of a porter,” they wrote.

The viral clip ends with the conclusion of the elderly man’s demonstration of his walk and finally dropping the briefcase and gesture that he will be fine and will manage at the station.