Indian Coast Guard save Chinese man from UAE-bound ship. Watch

The Indian Coast Guard rescued the man and airlifted him from the ship, which was around 200 km in the Arabian Sea. (Representational Photo).

The Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday, rescued a Chinese man from a ship that was traveling to United Arab Emirates from China after he complained of chest pain and cardiac arrest symptoms, an NDTV report said.

The man, who identified himself as Yin Weigyang, complained while traveling on the research vessel "MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2" which was communicated to the The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai. The Chinese national was given telemedicine advice, following his complaint.

The Indian Coast Guard then swung into action to rescue the man and airlifted him from the ship, which was around 200 km in the Arabian Sea. In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), a helicopter could be seen airlifting the man from the ship. The coast guards could be seen giving the man first aid and gesturing that he was safe.



In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard#ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms.#SAR#ArabianSea#MaritimeSafetypic.twitter.com/THG0nBZjhi — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 17, 2023

The tweet saw many comments, with users praising the Indian Coast Guard for rescuing the man.

"Every persons life is important. Good work done by coastguard," one user wrote.

"Wow. Great Operation by our Indian Cost Guard," another user wrote.

In a similar incident on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard saved a patient off the Kerala Coast who was traveling to Suez Canal via Colombo.