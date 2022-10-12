English
    Indian Army dog 'Zoom' undergoes surgery for gunshot wounds in J&K terrorist encounter

    Indian Army’s assault dog ‘Zoom’ is stable after a surgery was performed to treat his gunshot wounds

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 12, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Indian Army's assault dog, Zoom, is specially trained to locate and take down terrorists (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Indian Army's assault dog, Zoom, is specially trained to locate and take down terrorists (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)


    Indian Army’s assault dog ‘Zoom’ is stable after a surgery was performed to treat his gunshot wounds incurred during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

    Zoom was critically injured during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday. In ‘Operation Zoom’, the canine was tasked with clearing a house where terrorists were hiding, Army officials said.

    Zoom, who has been specially trained to locate and bring down terrorists, identified and attacked the terrorists hiding in the house. But during the operation, the dog suffered two gunshot wounds which resulted in injuries to his face and hind legs.

    Despite this, the “brave soldier” continued his task and helped in the neutralisation of two terrorists, said the Army, sharing a video of Zoom in action.

    Zoom was rushed to the Army's Vet Hospital where a surgery was performed to treat his injuries. The next 24-48 hours rare critical and he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, Indian Army officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

    Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

    Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 12:47 pm
