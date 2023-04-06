 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5 Indian-Americans among 100 most influential women in US finance: Dow Jones weekly

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Anu Aiyengar, Rupal J Bhansali, Maya Chorengel, Sonal Desai, Meena Flynn are the five Indian-American women who have made it big in the US financial world.

Five Indian-American women have made it to the list of 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance, according to Barron's, a weekly magazine published by Dow Jones & Company. These women have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields of finance and investment management.

Let's take a look at their profiles and their contributions to the world of finance.

Anu Aiyengar is the global head of mergers and acquisitions at J.P. Morgan. With a passion for number crunching, legal contracts, and building client relationships, Aiyengar has established herself as a trusted expert in navigating challenging markets. She offers her clients a combination of expertise and steadiness, making her an invaluable asset to J.P. Morgan.

Rupal Bhansali, 55, the chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Ariel Investments' global equity strategies, is known for her investment philosophy of looking at both the upside and downside of stocks. She advises investors to reposition their portfolios to ensure that they can navigate the next decade successfully. Bhansali also emphasizes the importance of relying on dividends to compound capital.