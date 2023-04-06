5 Indian-Americans among 100 most influential women in US finance: Dow Jones weekly

Five Indian-American women have made it to the list of 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance, according to Barron's, a weekly magazine published by Dow Jones & Company. These women have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields of finance and investment management.

Let's take a look at their profiles and their contributions to the world of finance.

Anu Aiyengar is the global head of mergers and acquisitions at J.P. Morgan. With a passion for number crunching, legal contracts, and building client relationships, Aiyengar has established herself as a trusted expert in navigating challenging markets. She offers her clients a combination of expertise and steadiness, making her an invaluable asset to J.P. Morgan.

Rupal Bhansali, 55, the chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Ariel Investments' global equity strategies, is known for her investment philosophy of looking at both the upside and downside of stocks. She advises investors to reposition their portfolios to ensure that they can navigate the next decade successfully. Bhansali also emphasizes the importance of relying on dividends to compound capital.

Maya Chorengel, the co-managing partner of TPG's Rise Funds, is a pioneer in impact investing. She recognizes that the impact-investing sector is in its early stages, and she is committed to demonstrating that it can deliver both returns and social and environmental benefits. Chorengel, 52, and her team raised $7.3 billion for TPG Rise Climate and launched TPG NEXT, which aims to back underrepresented alternative-asset managers. Sonal Desai, the chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton, oversees $137 billion in assets. She is the first woman to hold this position in the firm's history. Desai, 58, is known for her skepticism about the global bond rally at the start of 2023, as she believes the markets were overpricing interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Her astute analysis has helped Franklin Templeton avoid losses as the markets corrected themselves.

Meena Flynn, the co-head of global private wealth management at Goldman Sachs Group, has had a successful career in finance. After an injury ended her gymnastics career, Flynn did an internship at Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, where she discovered her passion for the markets. She joined JPMorgan Chase in 1999 and moved to Goldman a year later. Today, 45-year-old Flynn wears several hats, including co-chairing the global inclusion and diversity committee at Goldman Sachs. She recently attended a program called "In the Lead", which caters to ultrahigh-net-worth women.

Moneycontrol News