Indian-American toddler orders nearly $2,000 worth of items from Walmart

New Jersey's Pramod and Madhu Kumar were in for a surprise when furniture from Walmart began to get delivered at her doorstep because the couple had not placed orders for any.

When two of the couple's older kids too claimed they knew nothing about it, did the family finally figure out what had happened.

It was the Kumar's youngest child 22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar who placed the orders using his mother's phone. He may still be in diapers, but that did not stop him from shopping for accent chairs, flower stands and other household items worth close to $2,000.

"It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened," said dad Pramod Kumar to NBC Bayarea.

Madhu Kumar, had created a cart on her phone but never checked it out. When the furniture started being delivered this week, some of the packages barely fit through the front door. It turned out that little Ayaansh had placed orders for all items that his mother had been looking at for their new home in Monmouth Junction. The packages kept coming all week.

"He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," his mom told NBC Bayarea.

Since he was born in April 2020, the youngest Kumar has watched his two older siblings and his parents work, go to school and shop online all from home. And apparently, he’s been paying close attention.

Ayaansh knows what he's doing too. Using an NBC New York reporter's phone, he was able to close the calendar app, send an email to the reporter's mother and then search through the contacts.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition," Pramod Kumar said.

Pramod and Madhu are planning to wait until all the boxes arrive and then drive the items back to their local Walmart to return them, where they have been told they will receive a full refund.