Indian-American Shark Tank US 2016 winner prefers renting over buying a home. Here's why

Shaan Patel has an MBA degree from Yale University and an MD from the University of Southern California. (Photo: Shaan Patel/Instagram)

For Dr Shaan Patel, the winner of US ‘Shark Tank’ in 2016, renting a home is a ‘no brainer’. The Indian-American self-made millionaire says people fail to take into account several additional costs that come with owning a home.

“I’m not interested in buying a home. I’d rather rent and invest the money I didn’t put down for the down payment, home insurance, property tax, all of the other costs and make 7%-10% in the stock market, or in other investments,” Patel, 27, told ‘Grow’ last year. He had won an investment from billionaire Mark Cuban on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ for his company ‘Prep Expert SAT & ACT Courses.’

In 2018, Shaan Patel was considering buying a condo in Philadelphia. “Because I was following the conventional wisdom that ‘renting is throwing money down the drain’,” he told Grow.

While weighing the pros and cons of buying a home, Patel read “Quit Like a Millionaire” by Kristy Shen.

“I don’t think people take into account all of the costs of homeownership that are in addition to the mortgage. For example, property tax, home insurance, maintenance and repairs, HOA fees, and of course the interest on the mortgage itself,” he adds.

Patel says he prefers investing in stocks over property because of the time commitment and ease of access to those funds. “For me, as a pretty busy person, I like my investments to be pretty passive and liquid,” he had said.

The money he would have used to buy a house was invested in a diversified portfolio of stocks. In addition to equities, Patel owns real estate investment trusts, which is a way investors indirectly invest in real estate by putting money into a firm that operates or finances real estate that aims to generate income. He is also a venture capitalist and invests in other start-ups. He also has a small portion of his portfolio dedicated to cryptocurrency.

Patel appeared in US Shark Tank in January 2016 – a show that allows entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to venture capitalists for them to invest in.

A Gujarati, Patel grew up in a neighbourhood of Las Vegas where his parents owned a budget-motel. He has an MBA degree from Yale University and an MD from the University of Southern California.