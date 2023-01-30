Indian-American surgeon seeks $76,000 refund from wedding photographer because...

An Indian-American surgeon from US's New Jersey is demanding a refund of $27,000 from a noted photographer after firing him right before his daughter's wedding. The reason -- last-minute demands.

Dr Amit Patel, 59, claimed in a lawsuit that celebrated shutterbug Clane Gessel he had originally hired began making eleventh-hour demands. He then had to scramble to find another professional to take pictures as daughter Anisha, 28, married Arjun Mehta in Turkey. The four-day celebration took 13 custom outfits for the bride, included 250 guests, a year of planning and a feature in Vogue.

Speaking with New York Post, Patel said it was the first wedding in the family “in a long time,” said Patel, adding that the bill was “a good six-figure number.” But it was almost a disaster because of Gessel.

“It’s panic. You can imagine telling your daughter a few days before her wedding that the photographer she selected, he’s not coming,” Patel told the publication.

Moneycontrol News