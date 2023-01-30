Indian-American surgeon seeks $76,000 refund from wedding photographer because...

According to reports, celebrated photographer Clane Gessel had agreed to be the main photographer for all the wedding events. (Image credit: @neesh.nation/Instagram)

An Indian-American surgeon from US's New Jersey is demanding a refund of $27,000 from a noted photographer after firing him right before his daughter's wedding. The reason -- last-minute demands.

Dr Amit Patel, 59, claimed in a lawsuit that celebrated shutterbug Clane Gessel he had originally hired began making eleventh-hour demands. He then had to scramble to find another professional to take pictures as daughter Anisha, 28, married Arjun Mehta in Turkey. The four-day celebration took 13 custom outfits for the bride, included 250 guests, a year of planning and a feature in Vogue.

Speaking with New York Post, Patel said it was the first wedding in the family “in a long time,” said Patel, adding that the bill was “a good six-figure number.” But it was almost a disaster because of Gessel.

“It’s panic. You can imagine telling your daughter a few days before her wedding that the photographer she selected, he’s not coming,” Patel told the publication.

According to the New York Post, Gessel and his namesake studio agreed in writing that he would be the “main photographer” at each of the wedding's multiple events and that he and his team would stay at a different hotel than where the events would take place, a luxury hotel.