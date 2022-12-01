 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American model apologises for ‘disrespectful’ video on Varanasi

Sanya Jain
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Model and influencer Aparna Singh has apologised for her much-criticised video on the city of Varanasi.

Indian-American influencer Aparna Singh is facing backlash for her TikTok video on Varanasi (Image: @aparnaofficial/Instagram)

Model and influencer Aparna Singh has apologised for her much-criticised video on the city of Varanasi. The Indian-American social media star had shared a TikTok video titled ‘Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India’ which invited a wave of negative reactions for its portrayal of the holy city. Situated on the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi -- or Kashi -- is considered sacred in Hinduism and attracts devotees from across the country.

Atlanta-based Aparna Singh visited the Indian city to meet the manufacturers who make jewellery for her brand, Indian Goddess Boutique.

She called it the scariest city she has ever visited in a TikTok video for which she has since apologised.

The video begins with Singh pointing out how polluted and full of sewage the Ganges river is. “You see people are bathing in it. On the way to the hotel you see dead bodies being burned, and look at the hotel – how creepy does it look?” she says.

Singh then proceeds to brand her hotel “old and creepy,” saying: “The door was creepy and the electric fences so monkeys don’t get in – and to go in and out of the hotel you have to go in this shady alley.”

“You see people sleeping in the middle of the street and even dogs – yeah you guys this place is really creepy.”

According to the New York Post, almost 10,000 people commented on the video, with many comments slamming Singh for her “disrespectful” take.
“Next time do your research beforehand and be open to new experiences without so much judgment,” one person wrote, to which Singh replied: “I did my research, it was worse than I imagined and I was scared.”