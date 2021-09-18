India would get a gold medal if there were Vaccine Olympics: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on September 18 lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive that made a leap the previous day with more than 2.5 crore doses given across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra, who has more than 8.5 million followers, said that if there were Vaccine Olympics, India would have won the gold medal.

On September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of daily vaccine doses was the highest ever for the country and probably the world at 2,15,98,046 doses. It pushed up the cumulative number of doses in the country above 79.42 crore, data on the Co-WIN portal showed.

Many including NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India has created a world record in administering daily COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’ we’d be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record… pic.twitter.com/qlhyQmxrhg

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2021

"A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’ we’d be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record," Mahindra tweeted along with a screengrab of the Co-Win portal.

Karnataka administered the highest—more than 26.9 lakh vaccine doses— followed by Bihar (above 26.6 lakh doses )Uttar Pradesh (over 24.8 lakh doses), Madhya Pradesh (23.7 lakh) doses and Gujarat gave more than 20.4 lakh doses during the day.

The government said India has crossed Europe in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far.

WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO) congratulated India for reaching the milestone.

WHO SEARO tweeted, "Congratulations India for yet another milestone!"

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on September 16 called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Modi's birthday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.