India will soon roll out a new drug regimen for drug-resistant TB: Director, ICMR- National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

New, shorter treatment for drug-resistant TB, vaccine can be game-changers in India, which reports the highest number of cases and mortalities due to the infectious disease every year.

The National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis under the Indian Council for Medical Research is a World Health Organisation collaborating centre for TB research and training and has played a significant role in reducing the burden of the highly infectious disease in India. On the occasion of World TB Day, Moneycontrol caught up with its director Dr Padmapriyadarsini to understand the status of the disease in India and how the country’s fight against it is progressing.

What are the latest developments in TB research and treatment?

The field of tuberculosis (TB) research and treatment has made significant progress in recent times, with several noteworthy developments. The new TB treatment regimens are a major breakthrough, as they offer shorter treatment durations and improved outcomes for both drug-resistant and drug-sensitive TB cases. The fact that we have a potential treatment which is a fully oral, non-injectable 6-9 month regimen for drug-resistant TB is a significant development. Similarly, there is ongoing research for a 4-month regimen for drug-sensitive TB that is much shorter than the previous 6-9 month regimen, making it more feasible for patients to complete the full course of treatment. Preventive therapy through vaccination is another promising potential development in TB research. This once-weekly preventive therapy for 12 weeks can potentially be an effective way to administer the vaccine and can provide lasting protection against TB infection. The emergence of more precise and rapid diagnostic tests with drug susceptibility is also a significant development. These tests can accurately diagnose TB infection and determine the most effective treatment regimen, thereby reducing the risk of drug resistance and improving treatment outcomes.

Could you highlight some findings from the National TB Prevalence Survey in India that indicate the public health burden of TB?