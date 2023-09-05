India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup tickets selling for over Rs 50 lakh. 'Not good,' says internet

The staggering costs of match tickets caused a flutter among cricket fans.

Cricket matches in which India is playing against Pakistan are an emotion and that cannot be denied. Adrenaline levels are peaking and anxiety is just through the roof. And that interest for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between the two teams is reflecting in the sky-high ticket prices.

The tickets were actually sold out within one hour on the primary sales outlet for two dates: August 29 and September 3.

However, the prices of tickets at the secondary sales outlet are also very steep. A “South Premium East 3” section ticket is currently selling for a whopping INR 17 lakh on Viagogo, on online sports ticket platform.

The prices of tickets at the secondary sales outlet are also very steep. (Image: Viagogo)

Moreover, only two tickets are left for the upper section, offering an unobstructed view and they are being sold at a shocking price of INR 57 lakh each.

Only two tickets are left for the upper section. (Image: Viagogo)

Needless to say that the staggering costs of match tickets caused a flutter among fans and they took to X to express their opinions.

"What is happening? World Cup tickets for India vs. Pakistan range from 65,000 to 4.5 lakh "per ticket" on the Viagogo website! Daylight robbery from these corporations!" a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Itne mehenge tickets koi common man nahi kharidega (No common man will buy such expensive tickets).”

“All India matches tickets hyped beyond 2 Lakhs. This is not good,” a third user remarked.

That’s not all. Tickets for matches of India versus Australia are selling at a starting price of Rs 41,000 going up to a solid INR 3 lakh. Similarly, tickets for the India vs England match are being sold for INR 2.3 lakh on the secondary market.