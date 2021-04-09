India to soon be 2nd largest internet user base in world

By the end of this year India will have more than 300 million internet users and 2014 may go down as the year that sparked an internet boom in India.



A report published by the Internet and Mobile Association of India projects a 32% growth in internet users compared to last year.



This is crucial because, India took 10 years to move from 10 million to 1000 million users - 3 years to move from 200 to 300 million users but the last 100 million have been added in just one year.



With this India will overtake the United States to become country with the second largest internet user base in the world. China still leads the pack with over 600 million users.