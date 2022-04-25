English
    ‘India shining’: Twitter reacts as Gautam Adani becomes world's fifth richest person

    Gautam Adani has become the world’s fifth richest person, overtaking Warren Buffet.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File image

    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File image


    Gautam Adani has become the world’s fifth richest person, overtaking Warren Buffet. The Adani Group chairman had an estimated net worth of $123.7 billion, as of Friday’s market close, which helped him edge over Buffet’s $121.7 billion.

    With this, Gautam Adani has become the richest person in India and the world’s fifth richest. He is behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($130.2 billion), Bernard Arnault ($167.9 billion), Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion), and Elon Musk ($269.7 billion).

    Gautam Adani, the founder of India’s largest port operator, added $43 billion to his wealth in 2022, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is one of only two Indians on the list – the second being Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani. The Adani Group’s businesses go beyond ports to airports, power generation and more. It has six publicly traded companies in India, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power.

    On Twitter, the mood was celebratory as people called Gautam Adani’s story an example of “India shining”. The son of a textile merchant from Gujarat, Adani was keen on business but did not want to join his father’s trade. Instead, he made his fortune in “infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate.”


    “Proud moment for India,” wrote one Twitter user.


    Others echoed the sentiment


    “Certainly, the year 2022 belongs to Adani, Gautam Adani,” said another.



    Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani during his two-day visit to India.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Group #Gautam Adani #Warren Buffet
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:31 pm
