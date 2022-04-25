‘India shining’: Twitter reacts as Gautam Adani becomes world's fifth richest person

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File image

Gautam Adani has become the world’s fifth richest person, overtaking Warren Buffet. The Adani Group chairman had an estimated net worth of $123.7 billion, as of Friday’s market close, which helped him edge over Buffet’s $121.7 billion.

With this, Gautam Adani has become the richest person in India and the world’s fifth richest. He is behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($130.2 billion), Bernard Arnault ($167.9 billion), Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion), and Elon Musk ($269.7 billion).

Gautam Adani, the founder of India’s largest port operator, added $43 billion to his wealth in 2022, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is one of only two Indians on the list – the second being Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani. The Adani Group’s businesses go beyond ports to airports, power generation and more. It has six publicly traded companies in India, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power.

On Twitter, the mood was celebratory as people called Gautam Adani’s story an example of “India shining”. The son of a textile merchant from Gujarat, Adani was keen on business but did not want to join his father’s trade. Instead, he made his fortune in “infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate.”

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani during his two-day visit to India.





