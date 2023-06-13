India set to lose 6,500 high-net-worth individuals in 2023: report

India is projected to experience a net outflow of 6,500 HNWIs in 2023, the report said. (Representational)

India is expected to witness a decline in the net outflow of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in 2023, according to the recently released Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023. The report, which tracks wealth and investment migration trends worldwide, reveals that India is projected to experience a net outflow of 6,500 HNWIs in 2023.

While this places India as the second-largest country in terms of HNWI outflow globally, following China with a net loss of 13,500, it indicates a slight improvement compared to the previous year's net outflow of 7,500 millionaires.

The Henley & Partners report, based on forecasts by global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, provides insights into the movement of millionaires.

In addition to India and China, the report ranks the United Kingdom with a net outflow of 3,200 HNWIs and Russia with 3,000 (compared to 8,500 in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine) in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Although the outflow of HNWIs from India is notable, experts believe that it should not be a cause for major concern. New World Wealth projects an 80% increase in the high-net-worth individual population by 2031, positioning India as one of the fastest-growing wealth markets in the world.

This growth will primarily be driven by the flourishing financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors within the country.

Interestingly, there is a discernible trend of affluent individuals returning to India. As the standard of living continues to improve, the report anticipates a significant influx of wealthy individuals moving back to India in larger numbers.

Henley & Partners recorded a substantial increase in investment migration program inquiries during the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, there was a 36% rise, and it was 47% higher than the same period in 2022, which was itself a record-breaking year.

The top two nationalities driving this demand are Indians and Americans, with British and South African individuals consistently ranking in the top 10 for the past five years.

The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023 relies on data sourced from New World Wealth, a global wealth intelligence firm with extensive experience in tracking wealth migration trends. The report specifically focuses on HNWIs who have relocated and reside in their new country for more than six months a year.