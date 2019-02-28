App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India races past US with largest number of Facebook users in July

Active users arrival in India was up 27 percent in the past six months as compared to 12 percent growth in the US in the same period

Whatsapp

India has overtaken the United States with the largest number of active Facebook users, shows the data reported by the social media giant to its advertisers, The Next Web reported on Thursday.

As on July 13, India has “potential audience” of 241 million active users versusUS' 240 million as on July 13. The company also noted that it has been gaining active users in India at a much faster rate than in the US. Active users arrival in India was up 27 percent in the past six months as compared to 12 percent growth in the US in the same period.


The top ten countries and cities in terms of Facebook users. (Source: Hootsuite)
The top ten countries and cities in terms of Facebook users. (Source: Hootsuite)
 

India and the US account for 11 percent each of the total global monthly active users, followed by Brazil and Indonesia, 6% each.

The strong uptick in numbers in active users here is despite the low Internet penetration. Only 19 percent of India's total population used Facebook in the month of July, while in the US, the number stands at 73 percent.

related news

The report also points out the large gender imbalance on Facebook with only 24 percent declaring themselves as female. But it is still dominated by millennial users — 100 million users are from the 18 to 24-years age bracket.

First Published on Jul 14, 2017 04:44 pm

tags #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.