India races past US with largest number of Facebook users in July

India has overtaken the United States with the largest number of active Facebook users, shows the data reported by the social media giant to its advertisers, The Next Web reported on Thursday.
As on July 13, India has “potential audience” of 241 million active users versusUS' 240 million as on July 13. The company also noted that it has been gaining active users in India at a much faster rate than in the US. Active users arrival in India was up 27 percent in the past six months as compared to 12 percent growth in the US in the same period.