India-Pakistan war: ‘Kashmir’s final freedom struggle’ to take place in October, Pak minister predicts

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan has been trying to get the international community to interfere. In fact, when its efforts of fishing for international sympathizers for the Kashmir issue failed, the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister warned of a nuclear war.

When even this threat failed to elicit a response from the top brass of the Indian government, Pakistan’s motor mouth minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed went on to predict an imminent full-fledged war with India in the coming months.

Speaking to local news media outlets on August 29, the Federal Minister for Railways said that Pakistan and India may be engaged in a war starting the months of October or November.

Rashid was speaking to media persons in Rawalpindi when he said made the contentious statement that the “time has come for Kashmir’s final freedom struggle”, hinting that the predicted war with India “will be the last” one to be fought.

Rashid also called out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbing him a “fascist” and a “barbarian” while also blaming him of “destroying” Kashmir. The motormouth minister didn’t stop here and claimed that the only thing hindering PM Modi from furthering this motive is Pakistan.

He said: “Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?”

Accusing the United Nations Security Council of dealing with the Kashmir issue frivolously, Rashid said: “The (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue.”

He then went on to point out that the Pak PM will be raking this issue before the United Nations General Assembly once again in September. “Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations on September 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us.”