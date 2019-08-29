App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-Pakistan war: ‘Kashmir’s final freedom struggle’ to take place in October, Pak minister predicts

The Pakistan minister further said that J&K is on the brink of destruction due to 'barbaric', 'fascist' Indian PM Narendra Modi

Jagyaseni Biswas

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan has been trying to get the international community to interfere. In fact, when its efforts of fishing for international sympathizers for the Kashmir issue failed, the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister warned of a nuclear war.

When even this threat failed to elicit a response from the top brass of the Indian government, Pakistan’s motor mouth minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed went on to predict an imminent full-fledged war with India in the coming months.

Speaking to local news media outlets on August 29, the Federal Minister for Railways said that Pakistan and India may be engaged in a war starting the months of October or November.

Close
Rashid was speaking to media persons in Rawalpindi when he said made the contentious statement that the “time has come for Kashmir’s final freedom struggle”, hinting that the predicted war with India “will be the last” one to be fought.

Rashid also called out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbing him a “fascist” and a “barbarian” while also blaming him of “destroying” Kashmir. The motormouth minister didn’t stop here and claimed that the only thing hindering PM Modi from furthering this motive is Pakistan.

related news

He said: “Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?”

Accusing the United Nations Security Council of dealing with the Kashmir issue frivolously, Rashid said: “The (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue.”

He then went on to point out that the Pak PM will be raking this issue before the United Nations General Assembly once again in September. “Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations on September 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us.”

He concluded his predictions stating emphatically that there is no possibility of India and Pakistan holding any bilateral talks over this issue.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Article 370 #India Pakistan relations #Nuclear war #pakistan minis

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.