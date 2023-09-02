Bengaluru woman orders 62 biryanis on Swiggy during India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Swiggy later confirmed that a woman in Bengaluru had ordered the biryanis. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru customer ordered 62 biryanis on online food delivery platform Swiggy during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday.

The X (formerly Twitter) handle of Swiggy posted and wondered if the person was hosting a India-Pakistan match watch party. Swiggy later confirmed to Moneycontrol that a woman had ordered the biryanis.

"Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can I come?," the post read.



The post saw many comments from users, some of whom wondered who the person was while others asked if they would get a biryani if India won the match.

"May be KL Rahul 's family members," one user wrote.

"If India win you send me free food Swiggy done?" another user wrote.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. However, they found themselves in trouble after the Pakistani fast bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and reduced the Men in Blue to 66 for 4 in the 15th over.

But wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya began the rescue act and put on 138 runs for the fifth wicket that brought India back into the game.

Kishan fell for 82 runs in 81 balls while Pandya made 87 runs in 90 balls. India were bowled for 266 runs in 48.5 overs.