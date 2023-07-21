Fans book hospital beds ahead of India-Pakistan ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad

Surge in hotel rates in Ahmedabad has forced fans to book hospital beds to stay in when they come for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 15.

As the countdown begins for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and subsequently for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, hotel rates in the city have hit a record-high.

Hence, as an alternative fans travelling from other parts of the country and the world are now looking to stay in hospitals in Ahmedabad, which provide amenities such as breakfast and dinner.

"Since it’s a hospital they are asking for full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled – saving money on lodging and getting their health check-up done," Dr. Paras Shah, who works at a hospital in the city, told Ahmedabad Mirror.

"These people are ready for any, from deluxe to suite room, whatever is offered to them. Since we have limited rooms, we are being judicious in taking such advance bookings from NRIs because our priority is patient care.

"I have inquiries from my friends from the USA to stay in my hospital as I have both special and general rooms. Their aim is to watch the Indo-Pak match and also take advantage of the medical facilities, since they want to stay in the hospital, and not at my home," he added.

Reports stated that hotel room prices in Ahmedabad had become 20 times more on October 15 with costs exceeding Rs 59,000. ITC's Welcomhotel in Ahmedabad was charging Rs 72,000 on that date.

Additionally, the report also stated that there were no rooms available in several other hotels such as TC Narmada and Courtyard by Marriott in the city on October 15.

In addition to the India vs Pakistan match, Ahmedabad will also play host to the opening match of the tournament between England and New Zealand and will also be the venue for the final on November 19.

