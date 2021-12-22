MARKET NEWS

India ordered 6,04,44,000 biryanis via Swiggy in 2021

Biryani topped Swiggy charts for the sixth year in a row.

December 22, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
Chicken and mutton biryanis have been retaining old fans while winning new hearts, show Swiggy's 2021 data.

Chicken and mutton biryanis have been retaining old fans while winning new hearts, show Swiggy's 2021 data.


When Swiggy released its "stateatistics" for 2021, most weren't surprised to find biryani in the top of the favourites' list. After all, the dish had topped charts for five consecutive years.

This year, however, it created new records. According to Swiggy's data for 2020, people in India ordered 90 biryanis per minute. This year, the number touched 115, bringing the total to 6,04,44,000 biryanis ordered in 2021. The report was based on orders received in 500 cities.

Chicken biryani topped charts in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. And it was ordered 4.3 times more than its vegetarian counterpart. Also, both chicken and mutton biryani made it to the top 3 slots of Chennai and Kolkata. In Mumbai, however, people ordered twice as many dal khichidis as chicken biryanis.

Read more: Biryani, Samosa and Gulab Jamun top Swiggy's order charts in 2021

Also, chicken biryani not only retained hearts of loyalists, but was also the most popular choice among debut orders. It turned out to be the "most common first dish ordered" backed by 4.25 lakh new users.

After Swiggy shared details of its biryani orders via a tweet, there were requests to share the data of the vegetarian biryanis ordered in 2021. Hassan, who goes by the handle @thekhanfact tweeted, "Can you disclose the numbers of veg biryani, please?" To which, a Swiggy representative responded, "All biryanis are best biryanis. Period."

Another Twitter user Aadarsh Balak commented, "Probably 4,44,000 biryani was ordered by me alone."

Read more: Swiggy to invest $700 million in Instamart, clocks one million weekly grocery orders
