India conducted another ASAT test in Feb, which was unsuccessful: US govt sources

Around a month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of India being a space superpower, Indian scientists reportedly conducted another anti-satellite missile test, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

The news about the failure of the previous ASAT test came from an expert from the Federation of American scientists. An NDTV report mentions that, according to US government sources, a similar missile tested on February 12 failed after flying for 30 seconds; it could not intercept the target.

Reportedly, many international observers have questioned the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on its claim that the test met all its objectives in the first go.

Notably, anti-satellite tests are very complex. It involves detecting an enemy satellite and targeting it while it is in motion, orbiting the Earth. Complex algorithms need to be generated for the missile to be successfully intercepting its target. Speaking on the same, an expert told NDTV that there was no doubt that India had knocked out an indigenous satellite last month. But, the results of the past attempt do point to a failure.

“According to US government sources with knowledge of military intelligence assessments, the United States observed a failed Indian anti-satellite intercept test attempt in February,” according to a report in The Diplomat.

Then, based on the collected data, the US concluded that the Feb 12 attempt was unsuccessful. However, a previous article published a leading English daily, quoting defence officials, had dubbed the past test a success too.

"The missile had a smooth take off from the launching Complex-IV of the test facility. After a good cross over, it went off. Since an electronic target was used for the test instead of an actual target, the crossover validated the trial," it said.