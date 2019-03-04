India, China major contributors to green cover in past 20 years: NASA

Moneycontrol News

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in its study has said India and China are significantly contributing to making the planet greener. This comes as good news for both the countries who are known to be significant contributors of pollutants and greenhouse gases.

The study was conducted for almost two decades. NASA used two satellites and recorded the data from the year 2000 to 2017 to analyse the growth in the green cover. The green cover refers to the total leaf area which includes forests, agricultural croplands, plantations, orchards. The study states that over 518 million hectares of vegetation was planted and the two powerhouses of Asia were the significant contributors. Scientists recorded a 5 per cent increase in the planet’s green leaf cover, which is equivalent to an Amazon rainforest.

The study mentions China’s initiative to conserve and expand forests that led to its major contribution of making Earth greener. India on the other hand, has contributed majorly through its intensive agriculture. Out of India’s total contribution in the past two decades, 82 per cent came in from agriculture whereas a mere 4.2 per cent came in from forests. “China and India account for one-third of the greening, but contain only 9 per cent of the planet’s land area covered in vegetation – a surprising finding, considering the general notion of land degradation in populous countries from over-exploitation,” said Chi Chen, lead author of the study. According to Rama Nemani, a co-author of the study, scientists first thought the green patch over the two countries was due to warmer, wetter climate conditions in the region. The climatic conditions could have led to an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, resulting in more greening. But with the help of medium-resolution imaging spectrometer (MODIS) data, they were able to come up with the conclusion that the green cover was due to both countries investing in more green projects.

India’s increase in the total leaf area that was recorded during the study is equal to that in the USA and Canada, which have three times more vegetated area compared to India’s minor 2.7 per cent.

The country has been taking up several projects that include planting trees as well as using alternatives to products that release greenhouse gases. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced in 2017 that under his government, the state would plant more than 4 crore trees. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Forest Minister of Maharashtra, had claimed that the government had planted over three crore saplings in the year 2017-2018 and the government under its mega mission aims to plant more than 13 crore trees by July 2019. An updated target under the mission includes planting 33 crore trees by the end of 2019. Maharashtra CM in September 2018, had sought for Rs 50,000 crore for Mumbai region which included special grants for conservation of ecosystem and environmental management.

Back in 2016, it was reported that more than 5 crore trees were planted in 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh that set a new world record. The drive was carried out in the wake of increasing carbon emissions, and over 8 lakh volunteers participated in the drive.

The record was reportedly broken by another drive under the same campaign in Madhya Pradesh during the year 2017, wherein 66 million trees were planted in 12 hours by over 1.5 million volunteers.

India reserved $6.2 billion towards the afforestation drive under the Paris Climate Agreement in an effort to bring the forest cover to 235 million acres by 2030.