India-China border tension: Anti-China demonstrations held in Kolkata, Delhi; 10 protesters detained

Enraged at the death of 20 Indian Army troopers at the hands of Chinese military in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, several demonstrators took to streets across India on June 17.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the right-wing students union of India – staged demonstrations outside the Chinese consulate in Kolkata. During the sit-in protests, the ABVP members also chanted anti-China slogans and carried placards and posters denouncing the Chinese government, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, members of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) staged anti-China demonstrations near the Teen Murti roundabout in the national capital; the Delhi Police have reportedly detained 10 protesters.

The police informed that a handful of Indian Army veterans had also gathered outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi to stage protests under the Martyrs’ Welfare Association banner. However, they dispersed from the spot after being requested without any resistance.

Anti-China demonstrations were reported from Varanasi as well, where members of the Vishal Bharat Sansthan had burnt an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping along with the Chinese flag. Photos of the Chinese President were burnt in Ahmedabad on June 16, immediately after reports of the violent clashes and the casualties came out.