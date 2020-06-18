India China border row | Bengal BJP workers mistakenly burn Kim Jong Un effigy

The BJP workers who mistakenly burnt Kim Jong effigy (Image: screen grab of video)

Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, on June 18, burnt North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s effigy after mistaking him for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The incident took place in Asansol, West Bengal, when BJP workers, enraged with China for intruding into Indian territory and killing India soldiers, took out an anti-China rally. They took to the streets to demonstrate their anger against the neighbouring nation, yelling ‘Boycott China’ and burning effigies – only not of the Chinese leader.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and evoked hilarious responses.

The incident comes at a time when the India-China clashes in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley over Chinese incursion has become the cause celebre. The incident has stirred a major anti-China wave across the country, with trading organisations like CAIT seeking a total boycott of Chinese products out of respect for Indian soldiers.